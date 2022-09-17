English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Good spell of rain unlikely in Delhi in next 5 days: IMD

    For the next five days, there are slim chances for significant rainfall in the capital, according to a statement from the India Meteorological Department.

    PTI
    September 17, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST
    People sit along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

    People sit along a promenade during a monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

    Chances of good rain in the national capital are bleak for the next five days, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said on Saturday. The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

    The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent, the bulletin said. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (50) category around 7:30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi received brief spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday and Friday which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #IMD #India #monsoon #Weather
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 08:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.