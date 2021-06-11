MARKET NEWS

Extremely heavy showers expected in Mumbai region on Sunday, IMD warns

"Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have a similar alert for Saturday as well," IMD said.

PTI
June 11, 2021 / 09:00 PM IST
Several parts of Mumbai and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning. (Image: News18)

Mumbai and neighbouring areas are "very likely" to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Friday evening.

It also issued a similar 'red alert' for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in coastal Maharashtra.

A few places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane may receive heavy rains on Saturday too, it said.

Rainfall of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours is considered extremely heavy.

"Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have a similar alert for Saturday as well," said the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD here.

Mumbai and Thane districts would "very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places (on Saturday)," it added.

In the rest of Maharashtra, there would be moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days with varied intensity, the forecast said.

Mumbai got a respite from rains on Friday after a downpour over the last two days brought the city to a halt.
TAGS: #Indian Meteorological Department #mumbai #Mumbai Rains #weather report
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:00 pm

