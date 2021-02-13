Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi; air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in 'very poor' category on February 13 with a reading of 331. According to Safar India, the overall Delhi air quality is in the lower end of the very poor category as forecasted.



Delhi wakes up to slightly dense fog engulfing parts of the city; visuals from Kashmere Gate this morning pic.twitter.com/Jk2ou3lBWw

— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Due to the presence of dense fog, low visibility procedures were in progress at Delhi airport. However, flight operations were not impacted. "All flights operations are normal," Delhi airport said.

Due to the fog, visibility was reduced in many parts of the city in the morning hours.

"Surface winds are low and they are likely to marginally improve during day time. The ventilation is likely to stay in the same range and no significant change in AQI is expected in the next couple of days," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) India said.

"AQI is likely to stay in the very poor category for the next two days. It is likely to marginally improve to the lower end of very poor to poor category on February 15," it added.

The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to data issued by a government agency on February 12.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while AQI in "poor" zone may lead to breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.