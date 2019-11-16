Delhi's air quality still in 'severe' category

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels in the morning of November 16 even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 8.40 am stood at 412 against an AQI of 467 at 10 am on November 15. The AQI in Faridabad was 427, Ghaziabad 424, Greater Noida 377, Noida 411 and Gurgaon 420.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius while humidity was 82%.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. There is also a possibility of strong surface winds.

Delhi was blanketed by a thick smog for four consecutive days till November 15 as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.