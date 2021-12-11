MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi records season's lowest temperature

The earlier lowest temperature of the season in Delhi was recorded on Thursday at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

PTI
December 11, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Image: AP

The national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality remained (AQI) in the city at 8 am stood at 302, which falls in the very poor category. Neighbouring Faridabad (266), Ghaziabad (262), Greater Noida (224), Gurgaon (288) and Noida (254) also recorded air quality in the poor category.

The air quality remained (AQI) in the city at 8 am stood at 302, which falls in the very poor category. Neighboring Faridabad (266), Ghaziabad (262), Greater Noida (224), Gurgaon (288) and Noida (254) also recorded air quality in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The city's 24-hour average AQI on Friday was 314.

The earlier lowest temperature of the season in Delhi was recorded on Thursday at 8.4 degrees Celsius. The weather office predicted shallow fog in the day and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Close

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, the weather office said. The maximum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Friday, it said.
PTI
Tags: #air quality #Delhi #Weather
first published: Dec 11, 2021 10:02 am

