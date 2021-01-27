MARKET NEWS

Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees; cold wave predicted over next 2 days

Cold conditions gripped the city on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees, seven notches below the normal.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, even as the weather department said cold wave might make a comeback over the next two days.

The maximum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said a cold wave is likely to make a comeback in Delhi as the minimum temperature is predicted to dip by four degrees over the next two days.

"Icy winds barrelling through the plains are likely to bring the mercury down again," he said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees or less.

Delhi had recorded a "cold day" on Sunday with the maximum temperature dropping to 15 degrees, six notches below normal and the lowest this month.
TAGS: #Delhi #India #Weather
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:57 pm

