    Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees, clear skies likely

    The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60 per cent, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 41 degrees, the meteorological department said.

    PTI
    May 09, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    Representative image

    Minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, with the weather department predicting mainly clear sky for Monday.

    The MeT issued a yellow alert from May 11 to 15.

    The maximum temperature will hover between 44 and 45 degrees, resulting in heatwave conditions at a few places in the city.

    For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

    On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 40.4 degrees, two notches above the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 25.2 degrees, normal for this time of the year.



    first published: May 9, 2022 11:43 am
