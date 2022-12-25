English
    Delhi records minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius

    PTI
    December 25, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    The minimum temperature settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Sunday, three notches below the season's average, the weather office at Safdarjung said.

    The relative humidity was 97 per cent and visibility at 600 metres at 8:30 am, it said.

    It was a partly cloudy sky in the morning with moderate fog enveloping the city. Some places experienced cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department said.

    The temperature at the Ridge was three degrees Celsius while in Ayanagar, it was 3.5 degrees Celsius.

    The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

     
    first published: Dec 25, 2022 11:43 am