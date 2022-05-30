English
    Delhi receives heavy rains; swept by strong winds

    The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST
    File photo

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city.


    The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat.


    The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and strong winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr. The force of winds was such that several AC units at Express Building on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg broke away and were on the verge of falling down.


    A brief video showing the precariously dangling ACs at the building which houses several media firms was shared by a journalist on Twitter.


    Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

    The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 percent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.



