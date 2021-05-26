MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

Cyclone Yaas | One crore people affected, three lakh houses damaged, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Cyclone 'Yaas' made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha, at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, according to Doppler radar data.

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

At least one crore people were affected and three lakh houses damaged in West Bengal due to the rough weather conditions arising out of cyclone 'Yaas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

One person died "accidentally" when he had gone out fishing, she said.

Cautioning people that high tide in seas, caused by the storm surge, would persist, Banerjee claimed that Bengal happens to be the "most-affected state".

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone 'Yaas' made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha, at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, according to Doppler radar data.

Close

Related stories

The chief minister further said that as many as 15,04,506 people have been evacuated from the vulnerable areas in the state and moved to safer places.

"I will soon be undertaking an aerial survey of the affected areas in Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts," Banerjee said.

As of now, the government has a preliminary idea of the damage caused, from the reports provided by the district magistrates and other senior officials, the CM said.

"We will be conducting field surveys to get a final estimate... It will take us at least 72 hours to get a clearer idea," she added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Cyclone Yaas #India #Mamata Banerjee #Weather #west bengal
first published: May 26, 2021 04:06 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Mcap might have hit $3 trn but Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath remain 60% hedged; here’s why

D-Street Talk: Mcap might have hit $3 trn but Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath remain 60% hedged; here’s why

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.