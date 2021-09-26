Cyclone Gulab: Rain lashes parts of Odisha; CM Naveen Patnaik holds review meet

(Representative image)

Barely four months after Yaas wreaked havoc in Odisha, the coastal state is bracing for another Cyclone Gulab, which is expected to make landfall on the evening of September 26 between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said he met officials to discuss Cyclone Gulab, which is expected to impact around 10 districts of the state. "Discussed necessary precautions to be taken," he said.

As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of the fire brigade, have been sent to Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal districts, special relief commissioner PK Jena was reported as saying by news agency PTI.



Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning & post landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts – Red Message: Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam. pic.twitter.com/0jkFcSIRpq

The India Meteorological Department has said that rainfall activity started in Odisha's southern and coastal regions on September 26 morning.

The cyclone lay centered about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam, it said.

It is likely to move west and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts with a maximum wind speed of 75-85 kmph, rising to 95 kmph around midnight.

Landfall will commence late in the evening, the IMD said, while issuing a "Red Message" (extreme rain). The current speed of the system is 18 kmph.

The Odisha government has launched an evacuation drive in the seven southern of the state.

