Cyclone Gulab | Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on high alert as cyclone set to cross states on September 26

Representative image (source: AP)

A deep depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department has cautioned.

The cyclonic storm, which has been named Cyclone Gulab, is expected to cross Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with a wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph on the evening of September 26.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for both locations.

An IMD bulletin issued at 8.30 am on September 24 read: “The depression over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the last six hours. It intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 0530hrs IST of September 25, 2021, over north and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal near Lat. 10.4% and Long, 89.7E, about 510 lam east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 500 km east-northeast of Kalingapamam (Andhra Pradesh).”

The IMD later tweeted: “The depression has intensified into a deep depression over the north and adjacent central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening.”

“A cyclone alert has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message,” the IMD tweet added.

The cyclonic formation is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall at several places on September 25. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Anda Pradesh.

On September 26, it will bring light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy to very heavy showers at some places and extremely heavy rains at isolated pockets of south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Isolated pockets of Telangana may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On the day after, there will be light to moderate rainfall in most places and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated pockets of south Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana. In coastal West Bengal, too heavy rainfall is expected in isolated pockets. Kolkata, East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas will receive heavy rainfall, the IMD has said.