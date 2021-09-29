Cyclone 'Gulab' developing into Cyclone 'Shaheen' in Arabian sea

Representative image (source: AP)

Cyclone Gulab, which crossed Odisha and made a landfall in Andhra Pradesh two days ago, bringing heavy rainfall in Kolkata among other areas, may have calmed down now but is expected to reintensify into another cyclonic formation in the coming days.

The weather system is currently hovering over Telangana and adjoining Marathwada and Vidarbha region and is likely to strengthen into Cyclone Shaheen, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned.

The rare phenomenon is expected to occur over the next four to five days and as per the IMD, the chances of the formation of a depression over the Arabian Sea are very high, reported India Today. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat.

Dr Manorma Mohanty, scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad, said: “We are expecting very heavy rainfall over Navsari, Valsad and neighbouring districts [of Gujarat]. We are expecting similar conditions in Saurashtra on day one and on day two we are expecting heavy rainfalls in Rajkot, Navsari, Valsad, on day three it will reduce and there will be low rainfall activity.”

Per weather forecast, wind speed of 30-40 kmph can be expected, which can go up to 60 kmph too.

Cyclone Gulab’s remnants will likely hit land by September 30. Experts believe that the weakened cyclone is reintensifying with the help of abundantly available moisture in the air due to delayed monsoon withdrawal.

Dr GK Das, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, further explained: “The moment it comes close to a sea, it starts regaining energy from moisture and there is always a possibility that it will re-emerge [as a cyclone].”