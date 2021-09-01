MARKET NEWS

English
Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September, the IMD said in its forecast for the month.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
Representative image

The country received 24 percent less rainfall than normal in August, belying the IMD’s predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

The monsoon deficit now stands at 9 per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

July too had recorded 7 per cent less rainfall.

Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #rainfall #Weather
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:42 pm

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

