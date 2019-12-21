Cold weather conditions persist in Pb, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 5.6 deg Celsius

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of both the states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa.
Biting cold persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on December 21 with Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala was recorded at 6.6, 7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal, respectively.
Among other places in Punjab, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur recorded their respective low of 6.1, 8.1, 9.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved cold wave conditions at 8.3, 8 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 7.8, 9.2 and 6.9 degrees Celsius.Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.6 degree Celsius, up by two degrees above the season's average.