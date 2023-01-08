 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cold wave sweeps Haryana and Punjab, Hisar reels at 1.4 degrees celsius

Jan 08, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

While the minimum temperatures have been hovering below normal limits at most places for the past over a fortnight, the maximum temperatures too have dropped sharply for the past over a week.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and is 4.5 notches below normal. (Image: ANI)

The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continued unabated, with minimum temperatures on Sunday hovering below normal limits at most places.

According to the MeT Department's weather report, dense fog was observed at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday morning.

Fog has enveloped several parts of both the states in recent days, reducing visibility in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, Hisar in Haryana reeled under severe chill, recording minimum temperatures of 1.4 degrees Celsius each.

Biting cold also prevailed in Sirsa, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.