Cold wave continues to grip Delhi as national capital records 4 degrees Celsius

Delhi has been witnessing cold days for the last few days. (File image: Reuters)

Cold waves continued to sweep Delhi on December 21 with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory recorded at 4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has been witnessing cold days for the last few days. On December 20, the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded a low of 3.2 degree Celcius, five notches below normal for this season, news agency ANI reported.

The Lodhi Road weather station logged a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius against the average of seven degrees Celsius. Most of the other places recorded minimum temperatures between three degrees Celsius and six degrees Celsius on the day, and at least three notches below normal, according to the IMD data. With this, December 20 was recorded as the coldest morning of the season so far.

According to the IMD forecast, some relief is expected from tonight due to active western disturbances. Two "back-to-back" western disturbances and the resultant slowing down of cold northwesterly winds from December 21 night will push the minimum temperature up, said R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD.

Jenamani said Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to rise to six to seven degrees Celsius under the influence of two "back-to-back" western disturbances between December 22 and December 25. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. When the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, it is said to be a cold day.