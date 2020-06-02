App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | What does a normal monsoon mean for India?

If the forecast holds true, this will be the second consecutive year that the country will witnesses normal/above-normal rainfall.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its second and detailed forecast said monsoon this year was likely to be 'normal' at 102 percent of the long-period average (LPA) with a model error of (+/-) 4 percent.

If the forecast holds true, this will be the second consecutive year that the country will witnesses normal/above-normal rainfall.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on IMD's monsoon forecast and explains what does a normal monsoon mean for India.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #big story #Economy #videos

