Big Story | What does a normal monsoon mean for India?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its second and detailed forecast said monsoon this year was likely to be 'normal' at 102 percent of the long-period average (LPA) with a model error of (+/-) 4 percent.
If the forecast holds true, this will be the second consecutive year that the country will witnesses normal/above-normal rainfall.
In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on IMD's monsoon forecast and explains what does a normal monsoon mean for India.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:09 pm