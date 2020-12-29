MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

At 15 degree Celsius, Mumbai records coldest day of season

The minimum temperatures have dropped in various parts of Maharashtra.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 04:38 PM IST

Mumbaikars woke up to chilly morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 15 degree Celsius in the city, the lowest in the season, an IMD (India Meteorological Department) official said.

The trend of cool breeze and chill will continue for the next 48 hours.

Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius this morning, which is the lowest in this season so far, said KS Hosalikar who heads the regional meteorological centre in Mumbai.

The minimum temperatures have dropped in various parts of Maharashtra.

"The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to north westerly winds from the northern plains in association with the passage of western disturbance," Mr Hosalikar said, adding that the fall in temperature would continue for the next couple of days.

Close

Elsewhere in the state, Nashik recorded the minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius, Pune 13 degree Celsius, and Thane recorded 17 degrees.

Aurangabad and Nanded recorded minimum temperature of 12

degrees, Nagpur 14 degrees and Amravati 14.8 degree Celsius.

 
PTI
TAGS: #India #India Meteorological Department #Maharashtra #mumbai #Weather
first published: Dec 29, 2020 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.