At 15 degree Celsius, Mumbai records coldest day of season

Mumbaikars woke up to chilly morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 15 degree Celsius in the city, the lowest in the season, an IMD (India Meteorological Department) official said.

The trend of cool breeze and chill will continue for the next 48 hours.

Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius this morning, which is the lowest in this season so far, said KS Hosalikar who heads the regional meteorological centre in Mumbai.

The minimum temperatures have dropped in various parts of Maharashtra.

"The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to north westerly winds from the northern plains in association with the passage of western disturbance," Mr Hosalikar said, adding that the fall in temperature would continue for the next couple of days.

Elsewhere in the state, Nashik recorded the minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius, Pune 13 degree Celsius, and Thane recorded 17 degrees.

Aurangabad and Nanded recorded minimum temperature of 12

degrees, Nagpur 14 degrees and Amravati 14.8 degree Celsius.