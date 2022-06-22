Afghanistan Earthquake Highlights: Earthquake kills at least 1,000, toll expected to rise

Afghanistan's state-run news agency - Bakhtar News Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.
Afghanistan's state-run news agency - Bakhtar News Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.
The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said.
It was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2002.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the ruling Taliban, offered his condolences in a statement.
This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: India ready to provide relief material to Afghanistan: PM Modi
Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest. India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said.
"Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet.
"India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest," PM Modi said.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
Pope Francis said he was praying “for those who have lost their lives and for their families".
“In the last few hours, an earthquake caused victims and enormous damage in Afghanistan. I would like to express my closeness to the injured and those who have been affected by the quake. And, in particular, I pray for those who lost their lives and their families,” Francis said.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:
The UK's special representative to Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, said the UK was in touch with the UN and was "ready to contribute to the international response". (Source: BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Taliban has asked for international help: Sam Mort from Unicef's Kabul unit
"The de facto authorities [Taliban] reached out early this morning asking the UN family here in Afghanistan to support them in terms of assessing the needs and responding to those affected," Ms Mort said. (Source: BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said on Twitter that the agency would “continue supporting people in need across the country.”
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:
Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, a deputy special representative for Afghanistan for the United Nations, wrote on Twitter that the organization was assessing the situation in the aftermath of the earthquake.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:
In the Sperah district of Khost Province, northeast of Paktika Province, the earthquake killed at least 40 people and wounded 90 others, Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Khost’s provincial director of information and culture, said by telephone.
Rafiullah Rahel, the head of the health department in Paktika Province, said that 381 people were dead and 205 injured in that province. (Source NY Times)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: 'I myself found 40 dead bodies in Gyan: Local farmer
A local farmer in the village of Gyan said there is no official assistance yet and residents of nearby towns and villages have come to rescue victims. He said he found 40 dead bodies.
Local farmer Alem Wafa to BBC: "There are no official aid workers, but people from neighboring cities and villages came here to rescue people. I arrived this morning, and I - myself - found 40 dead bodies." (BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Authorities working to support Afghanistan: Pak PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering support for the earthquake-hit neighbouring country said relevant authorities are working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.
The PM taking to Twitter said that he was deeply grieved to learn about the earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: 1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake: Afghanistan's state-run news agency
Afghanistan's state-run news agency -BakhtarNews Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Govt will allocate about $11 million in aid: Acting deputy minister
The government will allocate about $11 million in aid, Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, acting deputy minister for the country’s disaster management authority, said, with about $1,000 given to families of the deceased and $500 each to the injured.
Muslim said some villages are totally destroyed. He stated that was awaiting information of the damage to the homes.
Muslim told a news conference that “some villages have been completely destroyed”. Muslim said he was relaying information from rescue officials and was “waiting for the details about the damages to houses.” (Washington Post)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: 'People are lamenting the loss of their loved ones'
A local journalist in Paktika province told BBC that one may hear people lamenting the loss of their loved ones on every street and that everywhere their homes are destroyed.
"Every street you go, you hear people mourning the deaths of their beloved ones. Houses are ruined,"local journalist in badly-hit Paktika province said to the BBC. (Source: BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Rescue teams despatched to the quake-hit area: UNOCHA
The U.N.'s office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said Afghanistan had asked humanitarian agencies to help with rescue efforts, and teams were being despatched to the quake-hit area. (Reuters)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades
Wednesday's quake was the deadliest since 2002. It struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said. (Reuters)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Afghan Earthquake kills 920; toll likely to rise
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed 920 people in Afghanistan, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured and the toll is expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages. (Reuters)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | International Rescue Committee Deploys Local Medical Team
“The international rescue committee said they have deployed local medical team to try and respond to the disaster", Afghan journalist Ali M Latifi, reporting from Kabul said. “The biggest issue is how to reach the sites because they are further away from the provincial capitals, and the road conditions could be difficult. So really the issue is how long it’s going to take them to get there." : Aljazeera
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | The Response is on its Way, says Ramiz Alakbarov
The “response is on its way,” the U.N. resident coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, wrote on Twitter.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund Convenes an Emergency Meeting
In Kabul, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund convened an emergency meeting at the presidential palace to coordinate the relief effort for victims in Paktika and Khost. (Bloomberg Asia)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | People Being Airlifted via Helicopters
Footage from Paktika province showed people being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Others were treated on the ground. One resident could be seen receiving IV fluids while sitting in a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and still more were sprawled on gurneys. Other images showed residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble from destroyed stone houses. (Bloomberg Asia)
fghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Rescuers arrive by HelicopterA
The state-run Bakhtar news agency said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. The news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble. (Bakhtar News)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India: EMSC
Authorities had launched a rescue operation and helicopters were being used to reach the injured and take in medical supplies and food, he added. Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the EMSC said on Twitter, as per the Reuters.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | 3 Pakistani soldiers among those killed on Pakistan side of Durandline
3 Pakistani soldiers among those killed on Pakistan side of Durandline. Earthquake has reportedly damaged Pakistani forces' barracks as well, said Afghan journalist, Bashir Ahmad Gwakh in a tweet.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Tremors Felt in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Bunar, Kohat, and Malakand
The shocks were also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Bunar, Kohat, and Malakand, according to Geo News, according to ANI
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Heart-Wrenching Pictures from the Incident
"Unconfirmed news & photos of casualties & destruction are coming from the different parts of the south east of Afghanistan after the last night’s #earthquake. It is said that dozens are died in Geyan, Spere & some other districts of Paktika & Khost. More details to come," said Kabir Haqmal, Former Publication Director at Ministry of Education, Afghanistan in a Tweet.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Over 600 People Injured So Far
The local Bakhtar News Agency said the death toll was likely to rise, adding more than 600 people were injured, as per the BBC.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Tremors Felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India
Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, quoted by Reuters.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Major Casualities in Gayan and Barmal districts of Paktika
Most of the casualties so far were in the Gayan and Barmal districts in Paktika, a local doctor told the BBC. Local media site Etilaat-e Roz reported a whole village in Gayan had been destroyed . (BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | More than 200 Injured, says Interior Ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi
Most of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern Afghan province of Paktika, where 255 people had been killed and more than 200 injured, said interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi. In Khost province, 25 people had been killed and 90 taken to hospital, he said. (Reuters)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Afghanistan Willing to Accept International Help
An Afghan foreign ministry spokesman said they would welcome help from any international organisation.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Strong and Long Jolt Were Felt by Residents
"Strong and long jolts," a resident of the Afghan capital, Kabul, posted on the website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
"It was strong," said a resident of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Earthquake Struck about 44 km From the City of Khost, Near the Pakistani Border
The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Earthquake had affected several provinces, death toll in Paktika was at least 250 people, says Raees Hozaifa
Raees Hozaifa, the director of information and culture in the eastern province of Paktika, said the earthquake had affected several provinces, and that death toll in Paktika alone was at least 250 people.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Tremors Were Felt in Kabul, Across the Northern Part of Pakistan
The earthquake was felt in Kabul, the capital, and across the northern part of Pakistan, according to a map that the European Mediterranean Seismological Center posted on its website.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | Afghanistan Gets Hit by Earthquake With a Magnitude of 6.1
Neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1. Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates | At least 280 People Killed in Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 280 people in Afghanistan early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that hundreds of people were injured and the toll was likely to rise as information trickled in from remote mountain villages.
Welcome to Moneycontrol live blog for updates on Earthquake inAfghanistan.Stay tuned for the latest news, and updates.