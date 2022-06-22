Afghanistan Earthquake Highlights: Earthquake kills at least 1,000, toll expected to rise

Afghanistan's state-run news agency - Bakhtar News Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said.

It was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2002.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the ruling Taliban, offered his condolences in a statement.