Afghanistan Earthquake Highlights: Earthquake kills at least 1,000, toll expected to rise

Moneycontrol News
Jun 22, 2022 / 10:55 PM IST

Afghanistan's state-run news agency - Bakhtar News Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said.

It was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2002.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the ruling Taliban, offered his condolences in a statement.

 

June 22, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST

June 22, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: India ready to provide relief material to Afghanistan: PM Modi

Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest. India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said.

"Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet.

"India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest," PM Modi said.

June 22, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims

Pope Francis said he was praying “for those who have lost their lives and for their families".

“In the last few hours, an earthquake caused victims and enormous damage in Afghanistan. I would like to express my closeness to the injured and those who have been affected by the quake. And, in particular, I pray for those who lost their lives and their families,” Francis said.

June 22, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:

The UK's special representative to Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, said the UK was in touch with the UN and was "ready to contribute to the international response". (Source: BBC)

June 22, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Taliban has asked for international help: Sam Mort from Unicef's Kabul unit 

"The de facto authorities [Taliban] reached out early this morning asking the UN family here in Afghanistan to support them in terms of assessing the needs and responding to those affected," Ms Mort said. (Source: BBC)

June 22, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said on Twitter that the agency would “continue supporting people in need across the country.”

June 22, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, a deputy special representative for Afghanistan for the United Nations, wrote on Twitter that the organization was assessing the situation in the aftermath of the earthquake.

June 22, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates:

In the Sperah district of Khost Province, northeast of Paktika Province, the earthquake killed at least 40 people and wounded 90 others, Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Khost’s provincial director of information and culture, said by telephone.

Rafiullah Rahel, the head of the health department in Paktika Province, said that 381 people were dead and 205 injured in that province. (Source NY Times)

June 22, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: 'I myself found 40 dead bodies in Gyan: Local farmer

A local farmer in the village of Gyan said there is no official assistance yet and residents of nearby towns and villages have come to rescue victims. He said he found 40 dead bodies.

Local farmer Alem Wafa to BBC: "There are no official aid workers, but people from neighboring cities and villages came here to rescue people. I arrived this morning, and I - myself - found 40 dead bodies." (BBC)

June 22, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Authorities working to support Afghanistan: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering support for the earthquake-hit neighbouring country said relevant authorities are working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.

The PM taking to Twitter said that he was deeply grieved to learn about the earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives.