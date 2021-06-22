MARKET NEWS

India received 37% excess rainfall so far this monsoon: IMD

"The cumulative rainfall during this year’s Southwest Monsoon season till June 21 has been excess by about 37 percent above Long Period Average (LPA),” the weather department said in a statement.

PTI
June 22, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Representative image

India has received 37 percent excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The country gauged 13.78 cm precipitation against the normal of 10.05 cm till June 21, it said.

It said that northwest India has received 71.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 40.6 mm rainfall during the period, a surplus of 76 percent.

Central India has registered 145.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.2 mm, an increase of 58 percent.

The southern peninsula has received 133.6 mm rainfall, which is 24 percent more than normal, while east and northeast India witnessed 253.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 224.8 mm during the period.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India 7 to 10 days earlier than normal, according to the IMD.

However, further progress over the remaining parts of country, including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, is unlikely during the next seven days, it said.
TAGS: #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #Weather
first published: Jun 22, 2021 06:25 pm

