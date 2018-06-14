19 killed in weather-related incidents; floods render several homeless in NE India

Nineteen people were killed in weather-related incidents while torrential rains in North-East states rendered thousands homeless, even as a cloud of dust hung over vast areas of north India today, bringing down the air quality in Delhi to "severe" level. Fifteen people were killed in dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and four in rain-related incidents in Tripura and Manipur.

Dusty winds continued to sweep the national capital and its adjoining area as the maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for the third day due to dust storms in Rajasthan, prompting authorities to issue warning to people to avoid staying outdoors for long and suspend construction activities, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In the North-East torrential rain for the past three days has wreaked havoc in the region, with floods leaving thousands homeless in Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.

Two people were swept away by strong river currents in Tripura yesterday, while over 14,000 families lost their homes as heavy downpour submerged parts of the state, officials said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who visited the flood-hit areas, has briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the "critical situation" in the state.

In neighbouring Manipur, the state government has declared "holiday" till Friday at all educational and government establishments in Imphal and its adjoining districts in view of the flood situation.

Two people drowned in swollen rivers in separate incidents yesterday, according to police.

The water level in major rivers of Manipur receded this morning, but the situation continues to remain "vulnerable", officials said.

Fifteen relief camps have been set up across the state to help those affected by flood.

Landslides triggered by heavy downpour disrupted train services in Assam. Though no casualty has been reported, the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, a North East Frontier Railway official said.

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Mizoram, cutting off Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts in southern parts of the state from the rest of the country.

The Mizoram-National Highway 54 and another road via Thenzawl were closed after landslides last night.

The flood-affected states have engaged disaster management teams to evacuate and relocate people to safer areas and relief camps.

The western parts of India, too, experienced dust storms leading to cancellation of flights from the Chandigarh International airport due to low visibility and the Haryana government issuing a advisory to stop construction activities.

Severe heat conditions have prevailed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan over the last few days.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures at Ambala was 40.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar (41), Karnal (39.2), Amritsar (39.5), Ludhiana (40.6) and Patiala (40.6).

In Himachal Pradesh sharp showers brought brought relief to people and also reduced the presence of dust in several areas, including Shimla.

Scattered rains occurred at some places and Dharamsala was wettest with 42.6 mm rains.

The local MeT office has warned of thunderstorm and squall with gusty winds in mid and lower hills from June 15 to 17.