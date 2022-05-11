'We were weak': Gautam Gambhir's fiery pep talk after's LSG's big loss to Gujarat Titans | Watch

After losing to Gujarat Titans by 62 runs, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir minced no words while addressing the players in the dressing room on Tuesday night.

A clip of the moment shared on the team's Instagram handle shows Gambhir coming down hard on the players. Stating that LSG lacked the game sense, Gambhir said that the side gave up and they were weak.

"There's nothing wrong in losing... but there's a lot wrong in giving up," Gambhir said. "Today I thought we gave up. We were weak. And honestly, there is no place for weakness in a tournament like the IPL or sports."

Addressing what went wrong with Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir added, "We have beaten sides in this competition but I felt today we lacked the game sense."

The former India cricketer stated that the Gujarat Titans bowled well but one shouldn’t always expect the other side to not bowl well with world-class players playing in the IPL.

Although Lucknow Super Giants were successful in limiting Gujarat Titans to 144 runs, the bowling attack by Titans didn’t let Lucknow settle in and the KL Rahul-led side were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

“We knew they bowled well, we expected them to bowl well," Gambhir told the players. "It’s a world-class competition we play against international bowlers. We want people to challenge us, that is what we play the game for."