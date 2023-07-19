We remain committed to bringing the best of India to the world: Nita Ambani at Met Museum in New York

Nita Ambani

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York on July 19 opened an exhibit named 'Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE’, which was sponsored by Reliance Foundation and Nita Ambani.

In 2019, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and a long-time supporter of the museum, became the first Indian trustee on The Met's board. She continues to promote Indian art globally.

Commenting on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, "This historic exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from 2nd century BC to 4th century AD, with over 125 objects from ancient India. With the ‘Tree & Serpent,’ we take immense pride in showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India." She further added that the teachings of Buddha are entwined with Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought.

"I hope people from around the world come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. We remain committed to bringing the best of India to the world, and the best of the world to India," she said.

A special preview of Tree & Serpent was attended by Nita Ambani and hosted by Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director. The event brought together esteemed personalities from the art world and beyond, including Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, and The Met's Florence and Herbert Irving Curator of South and Southeast Asian art, John Guy.

Tree & Serpent at The Met exhibits more than 125 ancient artefacts from India. The art reflects the influence of Buddha's teachings on the country's religious landscape. The show emphasises the exquisite imagery found on stupas, religious monuments that housed Buddha's relics, communicating his message through symbolism and storytelling.

The exhibit boasts major loans from lenders worldwide, revealing pre-Buddhist origins of Indian sculpture and early narrative traditions. This captivating exhibition explores early Buddhist imagery, including the symbolic 'tree' and 'snake' motifs, illustrating the growth of Buddhism from ethical teachings to a prominent global religion.

Reliance has supported The Met since 2016, backing significant exhibitions like Nasreen Mohamedi, Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs, and Phenomenal Nature: Mrinalini Mukherjee in the United States.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.