'We had to scam you': Customers stunned after reading company owner's email

Reddit users are sharing how they were scammed by Delusion MFG (Representational image)

At least two Reddit users have come forward to complain about a US-based headwear manufacturing company that never delivered the products it promised post payment, but sent an incredibly disrespectful response in the bargain. US-based Delusion MFG, the company in question, has been accused of not shipping products that customers bought online and instead informing them that they had been scammed.

One irate customer posted a screenshot of the email he received from the owner of Delusion MFG, where he admitted the company would neither be able to ship their order nor issue a refund.

“I just wanted to thank you for placing an order with us and let you know that unfortunately, we will neither be able to deliver your order nor refund you. In other words, we had to scam you this time,” the email read.



The Reddit user said he received this response after following up on an order he had placed months ago, and which had still not been shipped.

The same email appears to have been sent to another customer as well. The customer, named Jalan, posted about his experience with Delusion MFG on Reddit. He said the headwear manufacturer took months to ship his order of personalised beanies, sent him blank beanies instead of the embroidered ones he had ordered, asked him to send the faulty product back and then went incommunicado.

When the company’s owner finally did respond, it was to inform Jalan that he had been scammed.

“The email we received next was hands down the most disrespectful/unprofessional thing I’ve ever seen,” the Reddit user wrote. “Robert Idell, the owner of Delusional MFG sent us an email that read ‘This is Robert Idell, owner of Delusion MFG. I just wanted to thank you for placing an order with us and let you know that unfortunately, we will neither be able to deliver your order nor refund you. In other words, we had to scam you this time’,” the user posted.

He described the experience as “unbelievably terrible” and warned others against trusting the brand.

Some internet sleuths managed to dig out the Reddit username of the Robert Idell, the owner of Delusion MFG, and began to tag him in the comments section, demanding answers.

The Reddit account supposedly belonging to Idell replied to the criticism saying that all customers would receive their orders shortly. He said he was no longer actively involved in running the company and blamed the errors on the person in charge.

“I have not been focused on this business for the whole year. I had other emergencies I had deal with with other things I have been involved in,” he posted, denying all allegations of being a fraud.

On Better Business Bureau, a platform where customers can share their experiences, Delusion MFG has faced similar complaints of not delivering orders and refusing to refund customers.