you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘We are not criminals’: Polish woman begs to PM Modi to be allowed to return to India

Both the mother and the daughter are in Cambodia at the moment, hoping to return to India at the earliest.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Marta and her daughter (Image: Twitter/ Marta Kotlarska)
Marta and her daughter (Image: Twitter/ Marta Kotlarska)
A Polish woman and her 11-year-old daughter who is studying in Goa has been blacklisted by the Ministry of External Affairs over visa issues. Now, the woman has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on Tuesday, pleading the PM to let them enter India so that the daughter can complete her education.

In the new set of tweets she sent out to the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah, Marta Kotlarska urged the government to let 11-year-old Alicja go back to school, arguing that they were not criminals. She said that her daughter had been crying constantly, wanting to go back to Goa and attend classes for this academic term.

“My daughter is out of school since 25 April. I have put public grievance on 6th April and still no reply, no action. Please help us. My 11-year-old daughter is struggling....” she posted on Twitter.

In the next tweet she wrote: “Please @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah please help us. We are not criminals, we never were deported from India, we were given fresh valid visas without any problem by Indian Embassy in Poland after I paid overstay due to the misfortunate situation created by my past employer.”

Marta, an artist and photographer by profession, was in India on a multiple entry B-2 business visa. The visa was turned down at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when she went to get it renewed after returning from Sri Lanka on March 24.

Both the mother and the daughter are in Cambodia at the moment, hoping to return to India at the earliest. Alicja claims she has become a Hindu by faith and is rooted in the spirituality of the religion.

First Published on Jun 12, 2019 02:18 pm

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

