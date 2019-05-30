Water crisis worsens in Chennai as residents feel the heat

Chennai stares at an acute water crisis, with daily activities like bathing, laundry and dishwashing becoming a luxury for many city dwellers. A deficit rainfall during the 2017 northeast monsoon and a failed monsoon in 2018 has resulted in the near drying up of major water bodies and depleted groundwater levels, pushing the residents at the mercy of water-tanker operators.

A central Chennai resident Kumar B Das said he is spending around Rs 2,500 on water tankers per month, apart from the money that goes for purchasing bottled drinking water. "I have started reusing utensils by wiping them with a cloth or tissue after first use. That saves much water. Body Sprays have become dear to me," the IT professional said.

Early this year, 24 districts, including Chennai, were declared drought-affected by the state government.

Raveendranath, a member of a residential association said they had to depend on private tankers for supply as the government metro water tankers take 2 to 3 weeks to turn up. Private operators have hiked the rates and are demanding Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per truck load of water, he claimed.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has around 900 water tankers, each taking 10 trips, to supply water to the city. However, these prove insufficient, given that the metropolitan city 880 million litres of water (mld) per day.

Activist L N Maikandan said the situation is worse in resettlement colonies such as Kannagi Nagar, where 23,000 families are wholly dependent on hand-pumps through which water is supplied once in five to 10 days.

People from low-income groups, who spend a substantial chunk of their time and money on acquiring water are adversely affected in the crisis.

"My income is around Rs 6,000 a month. The water I require every other day is 20 pots, each costing Rs 10. Easily, Rs 3,000 is gone for a month," Meghala, a maid and a resident of a slum in south Chennai said.

Drying reservoirs

As on May 29, the combined water storage in four major lakes of Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Redhills and Cholavaram that supply water to the city is 76 million cubic feet as against 2,964 mcft last year, according to the CMWSSB.

As a result of this, the per day supply to Chennai has been reduced to 525 mld (both throughpipes and tankers) from 800 mld.

Data indicates that Chembarambakkam Lake has only one mcft of water against its capacity of 3,645 mcft. Redhills has 28 mcft of water as compared to its capacity to store 3300 mcft. Poondi, on the other hand, has 118 mcft water right now, against its capacity of 3231 mcft, whereas Cholavaram has only four mcft water stored, as compared to its capacity of 1081 mcft.

Calling the crisis human-induced, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based NGO fighting against corruption, said this would not have been the situation if at least 20 water bodies were maintained properly.

"These water bodies are not desilted, garbage is thrown,construction waste is dumped, sewage is let in, encroachments is another big issue," Venkatesan said.

Last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General said the 2015 floods here were a result of failure of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the city development authority, to check large-scale construction along waterways and illegal conversion of agricultural land and water bodies.

It does not help that Chennai is geographically disadvantaged due to the lack of any perennial rivers. Government initiatives to meet the growing water demand in the city and find alternative means for water distribution and supply have fallen flat.

Presently, the city has two desalination plants with capacity of 100 mld each. Plans to set up two desalination plants-capacity of 150 million litres of water per day (mld) and 400 mld are in the pipeline, according to a CMWSSB official.

"We can manage till November and hope for good northeast monsoon at least this year," the official added.

Chennai had got only 390 mm of rainfall last year, compared to a usual of 850 mm recorded during the Northeast monsoons, when it receives a maximum of its annual rainfall.

June onwards, Chennai is supposed to start receiving southwest monsoon showers, which will likely continue till September. However, there is no prediction of heavy rains yet, as it is believed that the rainfall will be scarce. In fact, predictions suggest that while it is raining in northern Chennai, the southern zone may receive no rainfall at all. Rainwater harvesting will be crucial to capitalize on whatever the city receives.

Amid the shortage, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, ministers and officials took part in a meeting to review water supply Wednesday. Officials, however, declined to divulge what transpired at the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI

)