    This woman ended up watching an IPL match with Anushka Sharma. Her video is viral with 10 million views

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    An Instagram user got to watch an IPL 2022 match with Anushka Sharma in the corporate box (Image: Instagram/raveena_ahuja)

    An Instagram user has gone viral for a video which shows her at an IPL 2022 match with actress Anushka Sharma sitting just a few feet away. Raveena Ahuja, sitting in the corporate box at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, got to watch the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals with the Bollywood star sitting just a few seats away from her. Her video from the VIP seat has gone massively viral on Instagram, racking up over 10 million views in the week since it was shared online.

    For the unversed, Anushka Sharma’s husband is RCB player Virat Kohli.

    “For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever,” Raveena Ahuja wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.

    The video shows her watching the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 match. At one point, viewers get a glimpse of Sharma cheering. Ahuja also managed to get a video with the Phillauri actress.


    Her video has gone viral with over 10 million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram.

    In the comments section, many called her “lucky” for witnessing an IPL match in close proximity to a Bollywood star, while others wondered how she managed to get tickets to the corporate box.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in the match on Saturday night.



    Tags: #Anushka Sharma #Delhi Capitals #IPL 2022 #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Virat Kohli
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 06:41 pm
