    Watch: World’s highest tea party on Everest at a dizzying 21,312 feet

    The Guinness World Records shared a stunning video of a group of adventurers coming together for a tea party amid falling snow.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    The video left social media users fascinated. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Guinness World Records)

    This will certainly beat the experience of any high tea you have ever had. A group of Mount Everest climbers recently got together for a tea party at a dizzying 21,312 feet.

    The Guinness World Records tweeted a video of the adventurers’ get-together amid falling snow. One person from the group, dressed in a thick yellow suit, was seen setting up a table with colourful teacups and snacks. Others sat huddled around it. At one point in the video, a member of the group raised her cup to the camera and waved.

     

    “Highest tea party. 6,496 metres/21,312 feet by Hughes' Highest Tea Party Team in Mount Everest Camp 2, Nepal,” Guinness wrote, while sharing the video on Instagram.

    The video left social media users fascinated. “Super cool. Wonder how cold the tea was,” a user commented on the post.

    “Okay that's actually impressive,” said another Instagram account.

    Hundreds of adventure-seekers come to Nepal every year in the hopes of scaling eight of the world’s highest peaks.

    The country had shut down mountaineering in 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis. The activity resumed in 2021.

    This climbing season, the Nepal government has given out permits to 918 mountaineers, news agency AFP reported. Over 300 permits are for Mount Everest.

    Expedition organisers in the country are hoping for a busier season now that COVID-19 cases are declining.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    Tags: #adventure #Mount Everest #Nepal
    first published: May 7, 2022 03:01 pm
