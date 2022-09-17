Watch: World's first flying bike debuts at US auto show

The world's first flying bike, created by a Japanese startup, debuted to positive reviews at the Detroit Auto Show on September 15, news agency Reuters reported.

Named XTURISMO, the vehicle is being touted as a luxury cruiser that "brings science fiction to life".

Detroit Auto Show's co-chair Thad Szott, who tested the bike, described his experience as "smooth and exhilarating".

"Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped," he told Reuters. "I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid.”

“I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of ‘Star Wars’ and jumped on their bike," he added.

The bike's price is a whopping $777,000, according to its maker AERWINS Technologies' website.

Weighing 300 kilograms, the flying bike can attain a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Its power source is internal combustion plus Battery

"It combines the thrill of flight with safety and security," AERWINS said on its website.

It is already available for sale in Japan in black, blue and red colours. Its makers plan to start selling it in the US in 2023.

(With inputs from Reuters)