Watch: Women's hockey team returns to India, celebrates winning FIH Nations Cup

The Indian Women's Hockey team returned to the country on Monday dancing to Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo's hit number Champion after winning the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Spain.

The now-viral video features the team members exiting the airport with huge smiles, gold medals around their necks and the FIH Nations Cup in their hands.

Responding to the video, Twitter users congratulated the team and with some of them wishing for better coverage of the match and India's victory even amid the FIFA World Cup fervour.

"Even though people of this country are busy with Messi and FIFA, we were with you throughout. Well deserved and well played. You as a team have made India proud," wrote KV Narayan (@KVNarayan4).

"Congratulations, such a proud moment for the whole country, why this was not on the front page, is this not as important as FIFA?" Shefchef (@Shefali_br) commented.

India clinched the inaugural FIH Women's Hockey Nations Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash on December 17. The win sealed India's berth in the 2023-24 Pro League.

In pics: Indian women's hockey team wins inaugural FIH Nations Cup, promoted to 2023-24 Pro League

Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from the penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medalists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot. The Janneke Schopman-coached side had beaten Ireland 2-1 via shootout in the semifinals here on Friday. India were ranked a spot below Spain (seventh) in the FIH chart. By virtue of winning the Nations Cup, the Indian team has been promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League, a key event ahead of next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

