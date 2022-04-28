Watch: Rotis on car bonnet? 10-year-old climate activist shares alarming video

While several people on Twitter believe that the video was fabricated, most believe that it could be made to humour people and to highlight the soaring temperatures marked by climate change. (A screengrab from the video)

As temperatures in most parts of India threaten to cross 45 degrees Celsius, a video has surfaced on social media of two women making a roti on the bonnet of a car.

Although the video seems to be shot in Odisha, there is no confirmation of its place of origin yet.

The video begins by showing a woman rolling dough into a roti on the bonnet of a car with another woman standing close by. After the dough is rolled out, it is then baked under the sun on the same bonnet. One of the women is shown flipping the roti to its sides with a spatula to cook it evenly. And in a few minutes, the roti appears to be fully cooked.

The video was shared by 10-year-old famous climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and acclaimed director Nilamadhab Panda.

While several people on Twitter believe that the video was fabricated, most believe that it could be made to humour people and to highlight the soaring temperatures marked by climate change.

The India Meteorogical department has stated that temperatures are expected to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter for the next two days.

Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha continue to record temperatures over 45 degrees. This is the longest heat wave in April in the last 10 years and a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi.

Schools and colleges in Odisha have been shut till April 30 while in West Bengal, the government has called for summer vacations to be pushed forward.





