Watch: Woman says MacBook keyboard melted after 5 minutes in the sun

A woman shared a video of her melted MacBook keyboard (Image credit: katrinaforeal/Instagram)

A woman has gone viral for claiming the keyboard of her new Macbook melted after a few minutes under the sun.

The video posted by TikTok user @katrinaforeal on August 3 has gone viral with over 4 million views on the platform, reports Newsweek. In the clip, Katrina opens by saying that she believes she “melted” the keyboard of her Apple device.

“I think I melted the keyboard on my MacBook,” she said, panning the camera around to show a keyboard that looks the worse for wear.

“Just in the sun for like, five minutes, and I noticed that my keyboard was getting hot, so I closed my MacBook,” Katrina explained. “I just came in to do some work and the keyboard is warped.”

Watch the video here.

Katrina said a keyboard melting was a first in her experience, noting that she has previously used other computers, including the Apple MacBook Air, in the sun without facing any issues.

In a follow-up video, she revealed more details about the make and model of her MacBook: “It was the newest 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro,” she said.

Some viewers offered their own theories on why the keyboard melted, while a few others said they had never experience a similar problem with a MacBook.

That’s because Apple is designed for to look pretty not having good airflow,” one TikTok user said.

“You closed it, it trapped the heat inside. Not blaming you, just explaining,” another wrote. “It should be more heat resistant imo.”