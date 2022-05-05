English
    Watch: Woman finds out she won £10,000 a month for 30 years on a lottery

    The couple has since bought a house. Laura Hoyle quit her job at a logistics firm to pursue ghost hunting.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    Laura Hoyel after hearing the confirmation that she had indeed won the lottery. (Screengrab from video)

    Laura Hoyel after hearing the confirmation that she had indeed won the lottery. (Screengrab from video)


    A UK woman has won £10,000 a month for 30 years on a lottery. Laura Hoyel (40) had bought a ticket during the height of the third Covid lockdown on March 1, 2021.

    Hoyle and 38-year-old Kirk Stevens matched all five main numbers plus the Life Ball to win the top prize in the Set For Life, reported The Daily Mail.

    The couple, who have been playing the game since 2019, bought their winning ticket online via the National Lottery app.

    A video of Hoyle's reaction filmed by Kirk after finding out that she won the lottery shows her saying: "I think I'm going to be sick."

    It shows Hoyel calling the lottery company to double check. "I'm hoping I'm reading this right, but I have got a message in the app saying that I've won £10,000 for the next 30 years every month," she tells the customer care executive. "I'm just checking that's right before I um, you know, quit my job."

    To which, the executive says, "Right, let me have a look at that for you. So I can see on March 1 you have won £10,000 every month for 30 years. The top prize on the Set for Life game. I can confirm that is real."

    After some laughter from both sides, the customer care executive asked Hoyle, "Do you have any idea what you're going to spend it on?"

    "No! Oh my god seriously, I've seriously won the lottery? I've seriously, seriously won the lottery? I think I'm going to be sick," Hoyle said.

    Recollecting the conversation, she said, "I was physically shaking as I told the lady, "I think I've won the lottery!"

    Since then, according to The Daily Mail, the couple have bought a house, Hoyle quit her job at a logistics firm to pursue ghost hunting.



