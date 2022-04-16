Watch: Why this Turkish restaurant sent a kebab into space

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Kaburgacı Yaşar Usta)

A kebab on a space odyssey? A restaurant in Turkey recently sent the beloved meat dish into space to celebrate 61 years of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s first space flight.

A video shared by Kaburgacı Yaşar Usta in Adana, Turkey, showed a group of people tying the kebab to a huge helium balloon and launching it into the sky. The kebab was placed on a tray. Accompanying it were an action camera and the Turkish flag.

The kebab managed to reach a height of 38 kilometres before beginning its descent and plunging into the Mediterranean Sea.

"And we flew the “pipe kebab” into space,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post. “The balloon exploded at an altitude of about 40 kilometers (in the Stratosphere layer) and fell into the sea in Hatay Dörtyol. With the help of the tracking device on the kebab, we managed to find our kebab in the middle of the sea. We have realized a first in the world.”

The entire episode captured attention across the world . The restaurant said it was a proud moment for Turkey.

"The interest in our kebab, which we sent into space, has now gone beyond the borders of Turkey, reaching hundreds of millions of people on foreign national news channels and on the world's largest news sites, and is still continuing," Kaburgacı Yaşar Usta said. "This is a source of pride for Turkey, Adana and the promotion of our kebab. We are very happy that we have successfully completed this project. We present this success to all of Turkey and Adana."

Yuri Gagarin, who the restaurant was celebrating, was the first human to travel to outer space. Aboard the Vostok 1 capsule, he had finished one orbit of Earth on 12 April 1961.





