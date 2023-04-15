Watch: When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians

Shah Rukh Khan and Rahul Gandhi's old exchange is going viral again. (Image credit: @srkvibe/Twitter)

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan’s response to a question posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently going viral online. The exchange took place in 2008 during NDTV’s Indian of the Year Awards ceremony, when Rahul Gandhi asked the superstar for one piece of advice he would like to share with politicians.

“What’s one piece of advice you have towards politicians?” asked Rahul Gandhi, who at that time was sitting among the audience. Shah Rukh Khan responded with signature wit and frankness.

“I’m glad it’s such a simple question,” the actor first quipped, drawing laughter from the audience. “I lie and cheat and do deceit for a living. I’m an actor. I’m all show, nothing really concrete inside me,” he continued before advising politicians not to take “money under the table” or engage in other unethical activities.

“I’d like to say I have a huge amount of respect for people who run the country, who have it in their hearts to run the country. It’s a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it right we’re all gonna make money, we’re all gonna be happy, we’ll all be a great and very proud nation,” said SRK.

“So my advice to all the politicians is, please be honest,” he concluded, drawing thunderous applause from the audience.

The 2008 video recently resurfaced on Twitter, where it is being widely watched and shared.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of Pathaan, which has already breached the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.