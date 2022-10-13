English
    Watch: Wheel falls off giant Boeing jet during takeoff

    Footage posted to Twitter by an aviation blog shows the moment a main landing gear wheel detached from the Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft, fell to the ground and bounced off.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
    A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft lost a wheel on Tuesday (Image credit: BoardingPassRO/Twitter)

    A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft lost a wheel on Tuesday (Image credit: BoardingPassRO/Twitter)


    A wheel fell off a giant Boeing cargo jet during takeoff in Italy on Tuesday. Shocking footage posted to Twitter by an aviation blog shows the moment a main landing gear wheel detached from the Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft, fell to the ground and bounced off.

    The mishap occurred as the Boeing Dreamlifter – one of the world’s longest cargo aircraft -- took off from the city of Tarento in southern Italy for its journey to Charleston, South Carolina, reports the Independent.


    The aircraft, operated by Atlas Air, continued on its journey despite the wheel falling off and landed safely in Charleston about 11 hours later.

    Footage of the malfunction made it the world’s most-tracked flight, reports Seattle Times. Data from Flightradar24 shows that more than 10,000 people tracked the plane as it flew from Italy to the US after losing a wheel.

    The wheel reportedly weighed a 100 kilograms and was one of the 18 found in the Boeing Dreamlifter. It was found in a vineyard near the Italian airport. Pictures of the wheel surfaced on social media but could not be authenticated.

    Boeing confirmed the incident, although what caused the malfunction is still not clear.

    “A Dreamlifter cargo flight operated by Atlas Air landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly from its landing gear on takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We will support our operator’s investigation.”

    The Dreamlifter is a modified, super-sized version of the 747-400, used to carry aircraft parts between continents.
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 07:47 am
