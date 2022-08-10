Watch: Wedding takes a bizarre turn as bride and groom fight at ‘mandap’

A video of a bride and groom ‘fighting’ at the mandap is going viral on social media, where it has shocked and amused millions. The video shows the couple pulling, dodging and scrambling to get the upper hand in the fight. But it turns out that their tussle actually has its root in an old Nepali wedding custom where the bride and groom compete to see who can feed the other first.

The footage begins with the bride, dressed in red wedding finery, sitting at the mandap with her groom. Things take a bizarre turn when the groom reaches for the plate in her hand, only to get smacked in the face by the feisty bride who was trying to feed him the first bite.

Their playful fighting only escalates further as the two continue trying to feed the other by force. Laughing relatives were seen trying to intervene at one point as the bride got up from her seat at the mandap to ‘win’ the competition. Take a look at the video below:

The video has garnered over 3.2 million views on Instagram, where many were left bemused by the strange turn of events at what otherwise seemed like a normal wedding ceremony.

“That’s a full-fledged fight!” remarked one viewer. “What on earth is happening?” another asked.

In response, one Instagram user explained the Nepali wedding ritual that led to the fight.

“It’s a tradition in Nepal, where they compete who feeds who first or who eats first,” the user wrote.

“It’s a tradition. They are not actually fighting,” another person confirmed.

“As a Nepali I've already seen that happening in a wedding.....just stay away from groom and bride for your own safety,” a third wrote.