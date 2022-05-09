Watch: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal sings bhajan with mother

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday wished his mother a happy Mother's Day and to commemorate the occasion the 68-year-old sang a bhajan with his mother over a video call.

The moment was shared on social media with his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

"Nothing warms my heart quite as much as hearing my dad Anil Agarwal

talking to my grandmom. Caught this beautiful moment between them. No matter the age, the bond between a child and a mother is always special," she wrote.

Responding to it, the Vedanta Chairman tweeted, "From feeding my belly with the most delicious ghee shakkar rotis, to helping me succeed in my goals– I owe it all to you, Maaji. Happy Mother's Day, with love from the luckiest son in the world." He also thanked his daughter for capturing the moment.

The video struck a chord with Twitter users. "No body can expect more in life then blessings of the mother... God bless you and your family," a user tweeted.

To which Agarwal responded with: "Rightly said... nothing is greater in life than a mother's blessings."