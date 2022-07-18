Watch: US man runs on all fours like a dog daily, says it made him fitter than ever

A personal trainer from US credits running on all fours like a dog for hours each day as the key to his supreme fitness or as he put it "crazy ripped".

Nathaniel Nolan, 31, told the media that he used to struggle with joint pain during high-intensity workouts. In fact, the "dog run" practice was born about a year ago, when Nolan's jujitsu, calisthenics practices, and breakdancing started to wear him out.

"I was suffering from a lot of pain in like my wrists and hands and shoulder and stuff," he told ABC7. "'I want to be able to build up my mobility in my wrists, hands and elbows to continue working on things like handstands. I was getting to the point where I couldn't train without pain," he added to Daily Mail.

So, Nolan started doing daily planks and bear-crawls, which naturally progressed into the "dog run" that he now does.

"I do a minimum of about 30 to 45 minutes a day," he told the publication adding that he's seen noticeable changes in his body.

"The areas that people can't see or are harder to notice are the mobility gains that I've had -- how much better my body feels," he said.

Speaking about the inspiration about this unique style of exercise, Nolan said, "There's no inspiration coming from any animals. I'm not trying to imitate anything. The idea of using the all fours position was mine. I haven't seen anybody else do it. I still live a completely normal life, but I set time aside to do this every day."

"If you want to do something with your body, you should prepare your body for it. So if you want to get in shape and work out then you should definitely do this. Anybody can benefit from this," he added.

