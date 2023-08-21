Watch: Pilot destroys airport parking gate with axe

The pilot then attempted to flee but was stopped by an airport employee who took the axe from him. (Representative Image)

A video of a pilot destroying a barrier gate at an employee parking lot with an axe in Denver has gone viral online. Kenneth Henderson Jones, a United Airlines pilot, said that “he just hit his breaking point”, according to CBS News.

In the video, Jones, 63, can be seen walking towards the gate with an axe in his hand. He then began to hit the gate’s parking arm with the axe more than 20 times before it finally broke off its hinge.

The pilot then attempted to flee but was stopped by an airport employee who took the axe from him.

Jones even tried to run into a nearby field but was taken into custody by the Denver police. ''Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point' and that he was ‘trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting,” read the police report.

Adams County authorities charged Jones with misdemeanour criminal mischief but released him on the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court in Adams County Court on September 25 for an arraignment.

In addition, Jones has been removed from United's work schedule as the company continues an internal investigation. The damages caused by the pilot amount to $700 which is approximately Rs 58,182.