Watch: Ukrainians pedal to light Christmas trees amid blackouts in Kyiv

A Ukrainian pedals to light up a Christmas tree. (Screengrabs from video shared by @Belsat_Eng on Twitter)

Ukrainians struggling amid blackouts as Russia attacks the country's energy systems have found a creative way to power Christmas lights at a railway station in Kyiv -- by pedaling a stationary cycle.



Christmas tree for hard times

A Christmas tree has already been set up in the hall of Kyiv's main train station. Due to austerity and hard times, the lights are lit only at certain times. The power source? A bicycle! @kievreal1 pic.twitter.com/jzsCQ1qqCv — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) December 19, 2022

Videos of Ukrainians pedaling to light up the Christmas tree are viral on social media.

Even ABC News correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge took a turn at the cycle.

"Last night I did my bit to keep the Christmas tree lights on at Kyiv’s main train station," he tweeted. "Russia’s cruel missile strikes on power stations has created an energy deficit in Ukraine, but there’s no shortage of strength of spirit to get through the toughest of winters!"



Three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control disconnected automatically from the electricity grid on Wednesday after fresh Russian air strikes hit the country last week. Many areas of the country have power for only a few hours a day. Another 1.5 million people were left without power in southern Odessa over the weekend after Russian drone attacks.