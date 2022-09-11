Watch: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss called monarchy ‘disgraceful’ as a teen in 1994

A screengrab from Liz Truss's 'Abolish the monarchy' speech in 1994.

Days after meeting Queen Elizabeth II -- a few days before the UK royal's death, a video of Prime Minister Liz Truss bashing the monarchy as a teenager has resurfaced on social media. The video was recorded in 1994.

“I’m not against any of them personally -- I’m against the idea that people can be born to rule,” Truss can be heard saying in the clip.



"I'm not against any of them (the Royals) personally,I'm against the idea that people can be born to rule-that people, because of the family they are born into,should be the head of state of our country.I think its DISGRACEFUL." -Liz Truss in 1994 on the Monarchy. pic.twitter.com/bHlJbly7ph

— King Jay (@KingJayZim) September 9, 2022

“That people, because of the family they’re born into, should be able to be the head of state of our country? I think that’s disgraceful,” she said.

Truss studied at Oxford University, from which she graduated in 1996. As a student, she was politically active and served as president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats, the New York Post reported.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, however, Liz Truss took a different tone and called the longest-reigning monarch in British history “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

“Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed,” the new UK Prime Minister said outside the official residence, 10 Downing Street, in London. “She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure. God save the king,” Truss added.