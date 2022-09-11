English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss called monarchy ‘disgraceful’ as a teen in 1994

    Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, however, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss took a different tone and called the longest-reigning monarch in British history “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    A screengrab from Liz Truss's 'Abolish the monarchy' speech in 1994.

    A screengrab from Liz Truss's 'Abolish the monarchy' speech in 1994.


    Days after meeting Queen Elizabeth II -- a few days before the UK royal's death, a video of Prime Minister Liz Truss bashing the monarchy as a teenager has resurfaced on social media. The video was recorded in 1994.

    “I’m not against any of them personally -- I’m against the idea that people can be born to rule,” Truss can be heard saying in the clip.

    “That people, because of the family they’re born into, should be able to be the head of state of our country? I think that’s disgraceful,” she said.

    Truss studied at Oxford University, from which she graduated in 1996. As a student, she was politically active and served as president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats, the New York Post reported.

    Close

    Related stories

    Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, however, Liz Truss took a different tone and called the longest-reigning monarch in British history “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

    “Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed,” the new UK Prime Minister said outside the official residence,  10 Downing Street, in London. “She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure. God save the king,” Truss added.

    Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's wealth to stay secret, but Forbes estimates it to be worth this much
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Liz Truss #Queen Elizabeth #UK monarchy #UK PM
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 01:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.