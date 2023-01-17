Watch: UK PM office staff eat with hands on banana leaf as they celebrate Pongal

A video showing staff members of the United Kingdom's Prime Minister's Office celebrating Pongal, a traditional Indian festival, has gone viral on social media. The video, which was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, shows the staff sitting together and eating a traditional meal with their hands on a banana leaf, Indian style.

The video has been met with positive reactions from the Indian community in the UK and Indians who were pleasantly surprised to see the initiative displayed by the staff members in the video - trying a different way of eating. The feast, hosted at 10, Downing Street by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – who is Indian – also saw men serving various food items dressed in veshtis.

Mansingh tweeted with the video: “UK PM office & defence celebrating Pongal festival. Sudda eating on banana leaf.”

Watch the video here:

"I want to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating Thai Pongal this weekend. I know how much this festival means to families across the country. Let me wish everyone here and around the world health, happiness and prosperity this Thai Pongal," Rishi Sunak said in a video message extending wishes on the festival.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in mainly in south India especially Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is marked by colourful decorations, traditional music and dance, and many traditional delicacies.