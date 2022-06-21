Watch: Trump mocks Biden's bike fall with fake video

Donald Trump recently shared a fake video of him hitting President Joe Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike.

The doctored clip merged a video of Trump playing golf and a recent footage of Biden falling off his bike. It was also edited to include a few additional sound effects and a golf ball flying and hitting Biden's head a second before the President fell.

This fake video was shared on the former US President's Truth Social account on Saturday evening.

The clip, however, was created by Twitter user and video editor NautPoso.

The US President had taken a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware on Saturday morning, but was unhurt.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I'm good."

He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.

Biden later clarified that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.

The result: "a mad scramble of Secret Service and press," a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises on the President from the fall.