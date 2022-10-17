Watch: This 23-year-old pays $1,100 rent per month for a 95 sq ft flat in New York

In 2020, when Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq ft apartment in New York City, he paid $1,000 as rent. Now, the 23-year-old pays $1,100.

The barber, bike messenger, and content creator found the flat listed on the internet and saw the space only in photos before moving in.

“It was a little bit of a shock when I saw how small it was, but I really wanted to try living in this area,” he told CNBC Make It. “Any space can be made into a home, no matter how big or how small that space is. You just gotta put some love into it."

“People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home."

Verhaeg’s tiny apartment doesn’t have a bathroom. Instead, residents of the five-story building share three bathrooms and two showers located on each floor.

The flat also lacks a kitchen. Verhaeg used an electric cooktop which he keeps perched on top of a dresser that he uses to store food.

“Living here can sort of feel like you’re in the college dorms because of the shared amenities,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll see your neighbors in a towel or a bathrobe. You sort of just get used to it.”

The apartment has a sink in the corner and one closet and a small loft space where he stores his clothes and barber tool kit.

“The main benefit of living in such a small space is that it makes you appreciate your things and be a minimalist,” he said. “You really can’t just go out and buy random things because you don’t have the space to store them.”

But Verhaeg's living arrangement isn't uncommon for those who need affordable housing in the city. Fellow New Yorker Alaina Randazzo told Insider that she lives in "the most affordable apartment in New York City" for only $650 a month. There is, however, a catch. She must leave her micro studio and walk past neighbors to use the bathroom.

Randazzo's apartment is even tinier -- 80 square feet. It includes a tiny kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, mini fridge, microwave, and a sink. And a tour of her flat garnered over two million views on TikTok, the publication reported.