Watch: The only thing funnier than Elon Musk’s awkward dance is his reaction to the video

An entrepreneur, an engineer, an investor – Elon Musk is many things, but a dancer he is not. The Tesla chief would be the first to admit as much, going by his reaction to a resurfaced clip from 2018.

At the SXSW Festival in 2018, Elon Musk put on a cowboy hat to deliver a memorable performance along with brother Kimbal. Clips of the billionaire shaking a leg onstage had gone viral at the time. Footage showed Musk, dressed in a jacket and hat, doing an awkward jig onstage as his younger brother strummed an acoustic guitar.

Their quirky rendition of 'My Little Buttercup' from The Three Amigos at SXSW was captured on camera for posterity, much to Elon Musk’s chagrin. When a clip of the performance resurfaced on Twitter recently, he had the funniest reaction. “And that’s why I’m not in show biz,” wrote Musk.

The video has received over 1.5 million views on Twitter.

Musk, among the richest people in the world currently, may not be in showbiz, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t tried to make it big in the music industry. In 2020, Musk released an electronic dance track titled 'Don't doubt yer vibe' on SoundCloud.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief recently struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. A self-described free speech absolutist, Musk says he wants to promote free speech on the microblogging platform.