Watch: Texas wildfire turns the sky orange in dramatic video

A dramatic video shows the sky painted orange from a raging wildfire in Texas. The out-of-control fire made for a busy day for firefighters even as it destroyed homes and forced locals to evacuate.

This is one of the many wildfires that has impacted Texas over the last few weeks, thanks to a drought that has made vegetation easily combustible, high temperatures and gusts of winds that help spread the flames.

According to the Mirror, the vegetation fire on the Hays-Blanco county line in Texas turned the sky an apocalyptic flaming orange. Firefighters were seen on the road as smoke billowed out in the orange sky above.

“Vegetation fire alert,” posted Blanco County Emergency Management on Facebook. “Multiple fire departments from Blanco and Hays Counties are on scene of a large vegetation fire on FM 165 in the area of Las Colinas Dr. The fire is currently estimated at 250 acres by air assets on scene.”

The post added that evacuees were being sheltered at the Blanco Methodist Church.

There were fears that the fire was spreading northwards. Texas A&M Forest Service said that it covered 800 acres, with about 30% contained.



Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 26 wildfires for 3,593 acres on Wednesday alone. They tweeted an appeal to all Texans, requesting them to avoid any outdoor activities that can cause a spark and start a wildfire.

“Through Thursday, elevated fire weather aligned with dry vegetation will act as the trigger for possible activity in the Western/Eastern Hill Country, Cross Timbers, Rolling Plains and North Texas,” the service warned.