Watch: Tesla catches fire, driver breaks window to escape

A Tesla driver in Canada says he had to break a window to escape after his car shut down and caught fire unexpectedly. Jamil Jutha was driving his Tesla Model Y 2021 on Friday when the electric crossover lost power, locked him inside and started filling up with smoke, Inside EVs reported.

Jutha says he was forced to break a car window in order to escape as smoke started filling the cabin through air vents. “The doors wouldn’t open. The windows wouldn’t go down,” Mr Jutha told CTV News. “I kicked through the window, climbed out and called 911 right away,” he added.

Footage that has since gone massively viral online shows smoke billowing out of the blue Tesla Model Y with its broken window. The car caught fire a few moments later – the video shows flames emerging from inside the vehicle.



In the video, Jutha can be heard describing how his car caught fire. “My car just started going into flames, not flames but it’s smoking up, my battery died on my Tesla and I don’t know what happened,” he said. “All of a sudden the battery started smoking. My car just got set on fire. The whole car is on fire right now.”

“It just said error, error, error,” the Tesla driver said of his burning vehicle.

Tesla doors are electronically operated, meaning they can be opened with the touch of a button. They also have a mechanical release for emergencies, but Jutha said it can be tough to figure out under pressure.