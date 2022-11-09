Watch: Thief knocks himself out while fleeing Louis Vuitton store with goods worth $18,000

According to reports, when the 17-year-old thief woke up, he was already in handcuffs. (Screengrab from video shared by @gorecenter_com/Twitter)

A 17-year-old knocked himself out cold as he tried to flee after stealing thousands of dollars worth of luxury designer goods from a Louis Vuitton store in Washington. The video of the incident, caught in a CCTV camera, is now viral.



thief woke up in handcuffs after he literally knocked himself out by slamming into a large window at a Louis Vuitton store in Washington state. pic.twitter.com/HryHe3eLHX

— World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) November 8, 2022

In the clip, the teen boy can be seen sprinting head first into a glass window of the store before collapsing on the floor, dropping his haul of designer handbags worth $18,000 as guards sprint towards him, KOMO news reported.

According to an article from TMZ, when the 17-year-old woke up, he was already in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, two female accomplices managed to escape as security was preoccupied with the unconscious youth on their floor, Mirror reported. According to the prosecutors, the accused was part of a retail crime theft ring.

With an increase in theft cases reported in the area, business owners said it isn’t just large chains like Louis Vuitton that's being targeted by the thieves. “It’s just not OK, it isn’t. Something needs to be done,” Penny Pahl, a business owner, told Yahoo.

“We put our blood and sweat into our businesses and for someone to just be so brazen to walk into our business and take what we work our whole life for? It is taking away our livelihood."